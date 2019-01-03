ENGLISH

Realme sells 4 million smartphones in just seven months

Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme - captured 57 percent of the Indian festive sales volumes as smartphone sales in the Diwali season grew 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) compared to the same period last year.

    Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that the company has sold 4 million smartphones after seven months of its debut.

    "A great start to the New Year, we are happy to announce that the Realme Family is now 4 million strong! Thank You for your love. We wish we grow bigger and better in 2019," as per a tweet from the official company account, Realme hit four million users.

    Earlier this week the company has announced to expand the offline sales to 150 cities in the forthcoming year. The company will start with top cities of the country, gradually moving towards 150 cities phase by phase.

    Realme will start with ten cities across the country in January 2019, eventually adding 50 cities every quarter. With the city expansion, the smartphone brand will establish 20,000 outlets throughout the country. The retail outlets will have all the models of that the smartphone brand has launched.

    Previously, Realme got into an exclusive partnership with Reliance stores for offline sales of the products. Realme smartphones have been getting sold at more than 130 cities across 1300+ Reliance Digital & My Jio stores.

    According to Counterpoint's Market Pulse service, three smartphone players - Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme - captured 57 percent of the Indian festive sales volumes as smartphone sales in the Diwali season grew 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) compared to the same period last year.

    The newly launched online-only smartphone brand, Realme had a record festive performance for any new brand ever in India. Realme immediately captured 9 percent share jumping to the third spot in overall sales volume performance and also became the second largest in the online segment with 18 percent share.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
