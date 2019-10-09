ENGLISH

    Realme Smart TV Coming Later This Year: Report

    Realme has come a long way in the smartphone segment since its debut back in 2018. In just a year, the Chinese manufacturer became a household name in the affordable smartphone segment. Now, it seems that the company is also eyeing the smart TV segment and will likely foray in this department this year itself.

    Realme SmartTV Launch Details

    The Realme TV's development has been tipped via 91Mobiles. Some industry sources revealed the company's plan on bringing a smart TV for the Indian market within the next few months. While not much is revealed about the upcoming TV's hardware and software features, it is being said that they will come in an affordable price bucket.

    Realme has been giving tough competition to its counterparts such as Xiaomi with its capable budget smartphones. And with it making a debut in the smart TV segment, Xiaomi will no doubt get a stiffer competition.

    If we look at Xiaomi's smart TV portfolio, then the Mi TV 4A Pro and the Mi TV 4C Pro have been the star launches in the affordable segment. It is being speculated that Realme might introduce smart TVs starting at 32-inches going up to 65-inches. As of now, the key specifications and features of the device have been undisclosed.

    It will be interesting to see what all primary features the upcoming Realme TV's will offer and which price bucket they cater to.

    Other Upcoming Realme Launches

    Realme is gearing up to launch a new affordable flagship smartphone - the Realme X2 Pro. The device recently cleared its certification from TENNA with the RMX1931 model number.

    The upcoming smartphone is tipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There will be a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera. It will offer a quad-rear camera setup packing a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP depth lens.

     

    The device will be backed by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset with a 2.9GHz clock speed. The chipset is expected to be aided by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is likely to ship with Android 9 topped with a Color OS skin. It is said to come with 50W SuperVooc flash charging technology to power a 3,900 mAh battery.

    Read More About: realme smart tv news android tv
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019

