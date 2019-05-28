Realme Summer Surprise Sale: Offers Discounts On Realme 2, U1 and C1 News oi-Priyanka Dua During the sale, the Realme U1 will be available on flat discount of Rs. 1000.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched summer surprise sale between 28th to 31st May 2019 on its devices.

The popular devices from the brand like the performance master Realme 2, the SelfiePro realme U1 and C1 will be available for sale with attractive offers.

In addition for the first time, Realme 3 Pro will go on open sale during this period. The offers will be applicable in all the online platforms namely Flipkart.com, Amazon.in and realme.com.

During the sale, the Realme U1 powered by 12nm Helio P70 AI processor and 25 MP SelfiePro front camera with SONY's IMX576 sensor will stand firmly among the best smartphones under Rs. 10,000 in India market.

It comes with 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variant will be available on flat discount of Rs. 1000 and will be priced at Rs.8999 and Rs. 10999 respectively. While the 3GB RAM + 64GM ROM variant of realme U1 will be available at Rs. 9999 with Rs. 500 flat discount.

The Realme C1 will also come with flat discounts during the sale on Flipkart.com and realme.com. Both 2GB RAM + 32GM ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GM ROM variants of will be available with Rs. 500 flat discount and will be available at Rs. 6999 and Rs. 7999 respectively.

Meanwhile, Realme 2 will be available on a flat discount of Rs. 500. Customers can buy the smartphone at Rs. 8999 during the sale. Realme 2 features the second generation of the Diamond-cutting Design, featuring a more exquisite diamond appearance with more elaborate craftsmanship. It is made up of 12-layer nano-tech composite material which is also scratch-resistant.

