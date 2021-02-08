Realme Teases Narzo 30 Smartphone; Asks Fans To Choose Retail Box Via Polls News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Narzo series has been a hit among users, especially in India. With power-packed features and an affordable price tag, the Realme Narzo 20 series launched in Q3 2020, and have been among the fastest-selling smartphones. It looks like the company is all set to launch the Realme Narzo 30 series.

Realme Narzo 30 Series Officially Teased

While there have been several reports about the possible Realme Narzo 30 series, there was no official announcement until now. Realme took its official forum to tease the Realme Narzo 30 series and launched a survey alongside.

The popular Chinese smartphone maker has asked fans to choose the retail package for the upcoming Narzo smartphone. The survey showcases six possible retail boxes for the Realme Narzo 30. Realme fans can click on the Google Form link to pick their favorite and submit it to the brand.

To recall, the Realme Narzo series debuted with the tagline "Feel the power". The company now claims to give the Narzo series a makeover. "This year we are taking it further by giving a complete new identity to narzo and to start with, we picked the narzo box itself," the website update reads.

Realme Narzo 30 Series: What To Expect

Reports suggest there could be three variants on the Realme Narzo 30 series, namely the base variant, Pro, and the Narzo 30A. There's not much known about the upcoming smartphones, but we can once again expect to see a couple of power-packed features with an affordable price tag.

To note, this isn't the first time Realme is pulling out a survey for the retail packaging for an unreleased smartphone. The company hosted a similar teaser for the Realme X7 series but didn't go ahead with the polling as the launch was very near.

From the looks of it, Realme might go ahead with the polls for the Narzo 30 series. If the Realme Narzo 30 box polling is real (and not a marketing stunt) we can expect the smartphone to debut sometime next month. Though, nothing is confirmed yet.

