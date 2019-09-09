ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme To Launch 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 7 And 6 Series

    By
    |

    Realme is planning to launch its 5G smartphone soon. The announcement comes just after Qualcomm introduced its 5G chipsets for the Snapdragon 7 and 6 series at the IFA 2019 trade show.

    Realme To Launch 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 7 And 6 Series

     

    Realme has revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 series chipset, which has 5G support. Besides, it will include the Qualcomm AI Engine and Elite Gaming features. This is not the first time that the company has made this annoucement. In fact, in June this year, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to confirm the same.

    The tweet read: #5GisReal: "Realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible."

    Meanwhile, GSMAreana reported that Realme is also planning to launch a smartphone with a 90Hz display. Realme's product manager Wang Derek has recently informed on Weibo, that the company will launch the 90Hz display smartphone soon. However, he did not divulge any details of the upcoming device but said that it would be cheaper than the OnePlus 7.

    On the other hand, the company is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme XT on Friday (September 13) in India. The company has also sent out the invites for the launch event.

    Our Take

    Realme has been very aggressive in terms of launching products in the affordable segment. In fact, the company is giving a tough competition to other brands like Samsung and Xiaomi. And, now the company is planning to launch 5G smartphone. So it will be interesting to see how other brands will react to this news.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme 5g
    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue