Realme To Launch GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 Soon In India; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Realme is all set to unveil the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones in the country. The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that both the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ are launching on Feb 16 in India.

Apart from the Realme 9 Pro series, the brand has also a few more devices in its pipeline to launch in the coming days. The brand will soon be launching the flagship GT 2 series and the Narzo 50 in India.

Realme GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 India Launch Confirmed

In the latest #AskMadhav episode, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the most-anticipated Realme GT 2 series India launch is just around the corner. He also stated the Narzo 50 will launch in the coming days. However, he did not mention the exact launch date of the aforementioned devices.

Realme GT 2 Series: What To Expect?

The Realme GT 2 series comprises two models - the standard Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro. The latter was also spotted on BIS certification, hinting at an imminent India launch. Both devices were originally launched earlier this year in China.

In terms of features, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Realme GT 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. Both devices support a 120Hz display and a 50MP triple camera system. However, the Pro model features a 50MP ultra-wide lens, while the standard variant offers an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Besides, both units are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W charging support.

Realme Narzo 50: What To Expect?

Madhav Sheth also said the Narzo series basically targets young gaming enthusiasts. The Narzo series devices are now available in various price segments. The RealmeNarzo 50 was rumored to debut last year but the launch has been delayed.

Now, we expect the brand will soon bring the Narzo 50 in the country. As of now, Realme is selling Narzo 50i and the Narzo 50A under the Narzo 50 series. Besides, Sheth has also confirmed the launch of a new pair of TWS earbuds which is likely to be the successor of the Buds Air 2.

