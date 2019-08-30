Realme To Launch Q-Series With 48MP Camera On September 5: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After confirming the launch of the Q-Series on 5th September in China, Realme has now informed in a new post on Weibo that the new smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 712 processor along with 48MP camera, reports GSMA.

According to the report, the new smartphone would also be the brand's first phone with its OS and not the Color OS, based on Android 10. Besides, it is also expected that the Q-series may include a rebranded Realme 5 Pro which was launched in India in August.

The Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 2.5D curved tempered glass. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it has 48MP quad-camera at the rear, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. It is powered by a 4,035mAh battery. It also has VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support via a USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch the Realme XT in China in September, the report added. The Realme XT comes with 6.4-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. It features 64MP camera on the back and it comes in three variants i.e. 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage; 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage; and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

Our Take

Realme has been very aggressive in terms of launching new smartphones at affordable prices. The company has launched its operations in 2018 but, now it is giving a tough competition to big players. And, now the company is planning to launch its OS, separate from the Clor OS. So we believe that this is all part of its strategy to attain no.1 position in the smartphone market.

