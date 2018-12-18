Realme U1 3GB RAM variant first sale in India: Price, specifications, offers

Realme has recently launched its U1 smartphone and the today the smartphone with 3GB RAM is all set to go on its first sale in India. Oppo's sub-brand Realme launch this budget smartphone last month and the sale for the 4GB variant begin from earlier this month. Now the 3GB variant is going for sale at 12 PM IST exclusively in Amazon India.

Realme U1 3GB RAM launch offers

Realme U1 was launched with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM. Buyer will also receive Jio Thunder offer, under which they will get a cashback of Rs 2500. You can avail the cashback by recharging with prepaid plan Rs 198 or Rs 299. The company will credit the cash back to your MyJio account in vouchers of Rs 50 each.

Apart from this, the consumer will also receive a Cleartrip e-coupon, that will be valid over six months. If you are not ready to pay the entire amount at the purchase, then you can also opt for No Cost EMI option which starts from Rs 565 per month, that is available across major banks as well as Bajaj Finserv.

Realme U1 specifications

The Realme U1 sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, along with a waterdrop notch design. The display also carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Helio P70 processor, clubbed with 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage. You can also expand the storage via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup on the back with the combination of a 13MP primary camera, and a 2MP secondary camera. At the front, the smartphone house a 25MP front camera with support for AI beauty, AR Stickers, and Portrait mode.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3500mAh battery and runs on ColorOS 5.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo.