Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro available with zero down payment EMI option in India

Realme has joined hands with Bajaj Fineserv to offer both the Realme U1 and the Realme 2 Pro via zero down payment EMI option in India.

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to bring its competent mid-range Realme 3 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone is slated to launch in India on April 22. Ahead of the official launch of the Relme 3 Pro, the company has announced an interesting deal on two of its popular affordable smartphones. The selfie-centric smartphone, Realme U1 and the popular budget Realme 2 Pro are available at a zero down payment option in the Indian market.

Realme has joined hands with Bajaj Fineserv to offer both the Realme U1 and the Realme 2 Pro via zero down payment EMI option in India. The company has announced this offer for the offline retail stores in the country. The offer is applicable only on the Realme U1 and the Realme 2 Pro smartphones. It will be valid till April 30, 2019; therefore, interested users are suggested to visit the nearby offline Realme partners to avail this offer. Users will be able to purchase both the devices at no extra EMI cost, making it a sweet deal to grab.

Just to recall, the Realme U1's key highlight is its AI enabled 25MP selfie camera. The selfie camera of the device is placed within the waterdrop notch up front. The display upfront is a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top of the display to protect it against scratches and accidental drops. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The Realme 2 Pro, on the other hand, is a capable mid-tier smartphone with a Snapdragon 660 processor clubbed with Adreno 512GPU and 4GB of RAM. The device offers a storage space of 64GB which can be expanded via microSD card to up to 256GB. A decent 3500mAH battery unit powers up the smartphone.