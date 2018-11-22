Realme U1 AnTuTu benchmark scores, retail box appears online ahead of its official launch

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch its latest selfie-oriented smartphone the Realme U1 on November 28 in India. The device is touted to be the world's first smartphone which will be backed by the latest flagship processor from MediaTek, i.e, the Helio P70 processor. While we already have seen the rumored specifications and features of the upcoming Realme smartphone, the device has appeared in fresh leaks revealing the retail box and the AnTuTu Benchmark scores.

The latest leaked image of the Realme U1 retail box is black in color, however, the box doesn't reveal any information on the specification and features which the device will offer. Apart from the retail box, the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the Realme UI have also been leaked over the web.

Realme U1 AnTuTu benchmark scores:

The AnTuTu benchmark scores for the Realme U1 have been compared to the Honor 8X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. The Realme U1 with model number RMX1833 has scored 145021 as compared to 139974 scores by Honor 8X running on Kirin 710 processor. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 6 Pro which is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor has received a score of 115611. The scores clearly show the Realme U1 beating the Honor 8X and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in terms of AnTuTu benchmark scores, therefore, it would be safe to assume that the device will offer a premium performance for an enhanced user experience.

Realme U1 specifications and features:

The Realme U1 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There will be a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added screen protection. At its core, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Helio P70 processor which will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB variant and the onboard storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

For imaging, the Realme U1 will make use of a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, you will get a 20MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls.

