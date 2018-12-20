Realme U1 flash sale starts today at 12PM on Amazon

Realme, Oppo's former subsidiary is a new brand in the Indian market, yet it has been able to grab the attention of the consumers with its releases. The company currently has around five smartphones under its umbrella and all of them have received a fair amount of appreciation for the users. The company's first release was Realme 1 which was announced back in May this year. Since then, the company has been fairly active in releasing its new offerings for the market. One of the company's recent releases the Realme U1 is going to be available via flash sale today.

The Realme U1 was launched back in November itself and it is the company's first selfie-centric smartphone. The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants including 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. While the standard variant of the device with 3GB RAM has been already made available via 24 x 7 open sale, the high-end variant is going live via flash sale starting 12 noon today on Amazon.in.

As for the pricing and offers, the Realme U1 4GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of Rs 14,499 and it will be available along with some offers during the flash sale. The sale offers include 4.2TB of additional 4G data along with benefits of worth Rs 5,750 via Reliance Jio. Besides, the users making purchases from HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will receive a discount of 5 percent along with No Cost EMI offers.

Just to recall, the Realme U1 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing effects. As this is a selfie oriented smartphone, the device packs a 25MP front camera which comes with AI-powered enhancements and multiple lighting modes.

Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and this is the world's first smartphone to integrate this chipset. The processor onboard is clubbed with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The device is backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit.