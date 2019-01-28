ENGLISH

Realme U1 latest ColorOS update brings 'fingerprint shooting for camera' feature

The update is currently being rolled out as OTA (over-the-air) and it comes with a build number RMX1831EX_A.05.

    OPPO's former subsidiary Realme had released its budget selfie-oriented smartphone the Relme U1 back in November 2018 in the Indian market. The device packs a 24MP selfie snapper which captures some impressive images. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is rolling out a new firmware update to its selfie-centric smartphone.

    Realme U1 new update brings 'fingerprint shooting for camera' feature

     

    Realme has now started rolling out ColorOS firmware update for its Realme U1 smartphone that brings along the "fingerprint shooting for camera." Madhav Seth, Realme CEO recently took it to his official Twitter account to confirm that the ColorOS firmware update for the Realme U1 smartphone is now out.

    The new ColorOS firmware update for the device brings along the latest Android security patch as well. The update is currently being rolled out as OTA (over-the-air) and it comes with a build number RMX1831EX_A.05. The update will be rolled out to a bunch of users at first before the wider rollout of the update takes place. This will allow the company to fix any bug or issue that hampers the performance of the smartphone following the update. The update should make its way to all the Realme U1 smartphones by the end of January 2019.

    There is nothing specific mentioned about the changelog, however, the update makes improvements to the camera of the device. The update will improve the HDR mode selfie camera and improved skin toning in the portrait mode. With the new update, the Realme U1 is expected to deliver improved imaging.

    In terms of specification, the Realme U1 comes with a tall 6.3-inch display panel with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

    The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset which is combined with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
