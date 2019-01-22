Realme U1 new firmware update brings January 2019 Android Security Patch

Realme, OPPO's former subsidiary has introduced around five smartphone variants in the country and all of them have been received quite well by the Indian audience. Realme released its selfie-centric U1 smartphone back in November 2018 here and it offers an impressive selfie camera at an affordable price point. The device is now receiving a new firmware update which will further improve the performance of the smartphone.

Madhav Seth, Realme CEO, revealed that the Realme U1 is now receiving a new software update via Twitter. The update improves the performance of the device and it also brings along the latest Android Security patch along with it. The update carries the build number RMX1831EX_A.05 is being rolled out as OTA (over-the-air) update and should reach all the Realme U1 users gradually.

Realme's official form also mentions that the update will be released randomly to limited users at first before it makes way to all the Realme U1 smartphones. This is to make sure that there is no remaining bug or issue hampering the performance of the smartphone. The complete rollout of the update will be completed by the end of January 2019. Notably, if you don't receive the OTA update then you can download the update manually via Realme official forum.

As for the changelog, the latest update also brings along the January 2019 Android Security patch along with it. The update primarily focuses on camera improvements. For instance, the update brings improvements to the HDR mode for selfies and a fix for the camera capturing grayish sky.

