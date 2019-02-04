Realme U1 now available in offline markets with some exciting offers

Realme U1 budget smartphone will now be available in the offline stores across India. The company shared the news today and announced some exciting offers for Indian consumers using Jio network. As per the information shared by Realme, customers will receive benefits worth Rs. 5,750, up to 4.2TB of Jio 4G data, only applicable to the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans. Importantly, Realme U1 will start selling in 2,500 stores in 30 cities across India and will later be made available to 100 cities by March 2019.

Realme U1 is essentially a selfie-centric smartphone and is powered by the AI master MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The smartphone boasts an AI 25MP front camera and features a dual-lens camera setup at back comprising of a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor to create the bokeh effect.

To recall, the device was launched in November last year with two variants; 3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM at Rs. 11,999, and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 14,499. It was made available online via Amazon.in in three colors, Fiery Gold, Ambitious Black and Brave Blue.

Realme U1 is a feature-packed offering from the brand and was quite well-received by the budget smartphone buyers in India. Seeing the good response from consumers for its products, the brand even signed for an exclusive partnership with Reliance stores for offline sales of the products. Realme smartphones have been getting sold at more than 130 cities across 1300+ Reliance Digital & My Jio stores.

Now with more stores joining in across the country, we expect Realme to sell a huge number of company's budget smartphones in India. The China-based handset maker recently announced that it would partner with 20,000 retail outlets in India to expand its offline sales to 150 cities in 2019. The offline retailers will be known as Real Partners and will have all the models of the smartphones introduced by the Chinese brand. The brand will start with top cities of the country, gradually moving towards 150 cities phase by phase.

Realme smartphones rival the Redmi Note series from Xiaomi, Honor's budget smartphones and the recently launched Galaxy M10 and M20. As Samsung holds a strong brand position in the Indian offline market, it will be interesting to see which brand is preferred by Indian consumers. We would like to know from you that which brand and its respective products make for better purchase in the budget price-point. Let us know in comments.