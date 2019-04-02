Realme U1 prices slashed once again in India, now starts at Rs 9,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Realme U1 with 3GB RAM is now available for Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM variant is now retailing for Rs 11,999.

Realme is one of the other brands besides Xiaomi and Honor which is popular amongst the masses for the budget smartphones. The company debuted in the Indian market with the launch of the Realme 1 smartphone and recently launched its third iteration, the Realme 3. The company has also some other popular affordable smartphones which it has launched in the Indian market such as Realme U1, Realme C1, etc.

Realme U1, a selfie-centric smartphone by the Chinese brand has also been a success in the Indian market. The smartphone was launched with an original price tag of Rs 11,999 for the 3GB variant in the Indian market and had recently received a price cut. Now, the device has received yet another price slash here in the country.

The information about the price cut on the Realme U1 has been shared by the company on its official Twitter handle. The smartphone has received Rs 1,000 off price deduction on both of the variants. The Realme U1 with 3GB RAM is now available for Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM variant is now retailing for Rs 11,999. Both the variants will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and Realme's online store.

Let the excitement begin! Now be the Pro and grab #IndiasSelfiePro #realmeU1 at exciting new prices.

👉🏻3+32GB Rs. 9,999

👉🏻4+64GB Rs. 11,999

Buy here: https://t.co/ePJQ3535pc

Retweet to spread the news. pic.twitter.com/peVcu5nyZU — realme (@realmemobiles) April 1, 2019

Coming to the specifications, the Realme U1's key highlight is its 25MP selfie camera. This makes it one of those smartphones which offer such a powerful setup for selfies at this price range. The rear camera, on the other hand, comes with a dual lens setup with one 13MP lens and one 2MP sensor. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is a dewdrop notch on top that houses the selfie camera. The smartphone runs on MediaTek P70 chipset and is backed by a 3,500mAH battery under the hood.