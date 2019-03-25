Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro and Realme 1 to receive Nightscape mode in first half of 2019 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar It is speculated that the update will be made available to the masses by June 30, 2019.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is preparing to bring a new update for three of its popular smartphones Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1. The company is going to release a Nightscape feature to all of these Realme smartphones. This upcoming feature for the Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro and the Realme U1 smartphone will improve the camera performance in challenging light situation. Notably, the latest Relme smartphone, i.e, the Realme 3 already comes pre-installed with this feature.

The information about the Nightscape feature rollout for the Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro and the Realme U1 smartphones have been shared by the company's CEO Madhav Sheth. Sheth recently took it to Twitter to reveal the timeline of the update release for the aforementioned smartphones. Going by the information shared, the Nightscape mode will be made available in the first half of 2019. The primary function of the Nightscape mode is that it allows the smartphone to capture bright images in challenging light situations using multi-frame exposures and AI.

It is worth noting the fact that the Realme 3 which already has this feature comes with Android Pie-OS onboard. Also, at the launch event of Realme 3, the company confirmed that the Android Pie update will be made available for its older released. Therefore, it could be highly likely that the Nightscape feature will be released along with the Android Pie OS.

It is expected that the update will be made available to the masses by June 30, 2019. However, this is not the exact date for the update to be available and we are waiting for some more information to be available on the same. We will keep you updated with further information on the same, so stay tuned with us.

