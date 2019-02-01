Realme U1 receives permanent price cut: Now available for Rs 10,999

Within a year, Realme has emerged as the fourth largest smartphone brand in India. To commemorate this update, Realme has reduced the price of the Realme U1, the first selfie-centric smartphone from the company.

The Realme U1 was originally launched in India for Rs 11,999, is now available for Rs 10,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Similarly, the 4 GB RAM model of the Realme U1 with 64 GB internal storage is now available for Rs 13,999, instead of Rs 14,999.

The new prices are already live on Amazon India. Buy the Realme U1 with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage here.

Realme U1 specifications

The Realme U1 is the most affordable smartphone with a massive 25 MP selfie camera. The Realme U1 is also the first (and the only) smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

The Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with a water-drop notch. The MediaTek Helio P70 SoC powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a single 25 MP selfie camera within the water-drop notch with 1080p video recording capability.

The Realme U1 is fueled by a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme U1 runs on custom ColorOS skin on top based on Android 8.1 Oreo and promised to receive Android 9 Pie update in the future.

At the price of Rs 10,999, the Realme U1 is one of the best selfie centric smartphones available in India. In fact, the Realme U1 can also handle PUBG gaming in HD without any lag or stutter. Check out the full review of the Realme U1 to know more about the smartphone.