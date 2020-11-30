Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Update For Realme 7 Pro Rolling Out In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 7 Pro is the third phone from the company after the X50 Pro 5G and the Narzo 20 which is receiving early access to the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The company made the announcement via a forum post. However, users started receiving the Android 11 update a few hours before the official announcement.

According to the Realme Community website, the Realme UI 2.0 early access update comes with version number RMX2170_11_C.09 and the size of the new update is 3.57GB. However, it seems the company might have a limited number of slots for the early access program. So, interested users need to sign up as soon as possible.

How To Sign Up For Realme 7 Pro Early Access Program?

Interested users need to go to the Settings > Software Update and click on the Settings icon on the top-right corner. Then tap on the Trial version, and then need to submit a few details of the user. Do note that, to getting the new update your Relame 7 Pro must have updated to the latest RMX2170PU_11.A.21 version. In addition, the company mentioned that the new update will require more than 5GB of space on the phone, and users advised to take a backup of all data before starting.

To recall, the Realme 7 Pro flaunts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. For imaging, the phone offers a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge technology. In terms of pricing, the Realme 7 Pro is available at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the high-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 21,999.

