Just In
- 56 min ago Next Spectrum Auction Date Announced: Reliance Jio Might Go For 700MHz Band
-
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Gets FCC Certification; 33W Charging, 6GB RAM Tipped
- 2 hrs ago Did You Know What Data Each Messaging App Collects?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Display Specifications Leaked: Here's What The Flagship Will Offer
Don't Miss
- Movies Sonu Sood Denies BMC's Allegations Of Converting Juhu Residential Building Into Hotel Without Permission
- News Government approves Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of J&K
- Finance 6 Simple Steps To Update Date Of Exit Details On EPFO Portal
- Automobiles 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India At Rs 12.90 Lakh Ex-showroom: Here Are All The Details
- Sports India vs Australia: Former cricketers react as Siraj gets emotional during national anthem
- Lifestyle Transgender Pregnancy And Lactation: All You Need To Know
- Education TANCET 2021: Anna University Releases Exam Date And Registration Details
- Travel 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India in 2021
Realme V15 5G With 50W Fast Charging Goes Official; Features, Price
Realme V15, the affordable 5G-enabled handset, has gone official in China. The smartphone is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and other features of the phone include a triple-rear camera setup, 50W fast charging, and much more. As of now, there is no information regarding international availability.
Realme V15 5G Price And Sale
The Realme V15 5G price has been set at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and CNY 1,999 for the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, the base model will be available at an introductory price of CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 15,800). The phone will go for sale in China starting January 14 and has been launched in silver, blue, and gradient shades.
Realme V15 5G Features
Starting with the display, the Realme V15 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 600 nits brightness and a punch-hole cutout. For security, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor and the phone has also IP protection for dust and water resistance. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset handles the processing paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. For battery, there is a 4,310 mAh battery unit that supports 50W fast charging that claims to take only 18 minutes to charge up to 50 percent battery.
In terms of optics, the handset offers three sensors at the rear which are placed into a rectangular-shaped camera module. The camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it features a 16MP front camera for selfies and videos.
The camera features of the phone also support 4K video recording, UIS Max (ultra-image stabilization), and 1080p slow-motion videos at 120fps, and more. For connectivity, the Realme V15 5G supports Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM support, dual 5G, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the phone measures 8.1mm in dimension and weighs 176 grams.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
48,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
83,000
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000