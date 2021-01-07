Realme V15 5G With 50W Fast Charging Goes Official; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme V15, the affordable 5G-enabled handset, has gone official in China. The smartphone is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and other features of the phone include a triple-rear camera setup, 50W fast charging, and much more. As of now, there is no information regarding international availability.

Realme V15 5G Price And Sale

The Realme V15 5G price has been set at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and CNY 1,999 for the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, the base model will be available at an introductory price of CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 15,800). The phone will go for sale in China starting January 14 and has been launched in silver, blue, and gradient shades.

Realme V15 5G Features

Starting with the display, the Realme V15 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 600 nits brightness and a punch-hole cutout. For security, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor and the phone has also IP protection for dust and water resistance. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset handles the processing paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. For battery, there is a 4,310 mAh battery unit that supports 50W fast charging that claims to take only 18 minutes to charge up to 50 percent battery.

In terms of optics, the handset offers three sensors at the rear which are placed into a rectangular-shaped camera module. The camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it features a 16MP front camera for selfies and videos.

The camera features of the phone also support 4K video recording, UIS Max (ultra-image stabilization), and 1080p slow-motion videos at 120fps, and more. For connectivity, the Realme V15 5G supports Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM support, dual 5G, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the phone measures 8.1mm in dimension and weighs 176 grams.

