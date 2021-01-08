Realme V15 India Launch Seems Imminent; Bags BIS Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has introduced a new 'V' smartphone lineup with the launch of V15 recently. The latest device comes is a mid-range handset that has been announced in the company's home country China. It seems that the company has already started preparations to launch this unit in India as well. The handset has been certified by one of the country's mobile authentication platforms which hints at its arrival.

Realme V15 Clears BIS Certification In India

The Realme V15 has bagged it's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) with the RMX30192 model number. The listing was initially spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma. The device is listed along with a few other Realme smartphones on the BIS database. The other devices mentioned in the list include the Realme X7, Realme Q2, and the Realme 8.

This suggests the company has plans to launch these devices as well in the country in the coming days. We can't be sure of the timeline just yet. The same goes for the Realme V15 as well. While the device getting certified via BIS is an indication of an imminent launch, the exact date for its arrival is yet to be confirmed by the company. We can expect some information to emerge in the coming weeks.

Realme V15 Specifications And Features

The Realme V15 is expected to launch with identical hardware as the Chinese variant. The smartphone has been packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor which is accompanied by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The company has used a SUPER AMOLED display panel which measures 6.4-inches.

The display has an FHD+ resolution and features a punch-hole housing a 16MP selfie camera on the top-left. The Realme V15's rear camera setup has a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device boots on Android 10 OS and has Realme UI skin. It has a 4,310 mAh battery unit which is paired up with 59W fast charging technology.

