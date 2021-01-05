Realme V15 Live Image Shows Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, Realme launched new smartphones in the V series with the Realme V3 and Realme Realme V5. Recently, the company has confirmed that it will add another device to the lineup with the launch of the Realme V15 on January 7. The official renders of the upcoming Realme smartphone have been revealed online.

The official renders of the Realme V15 reveal the colorful rear design, which is inspired by ornamental Koi fish. Now, a tipster from China shared a live shot of the Crescent Silver edition of this new smartphone from the stable of Realme.

Realme V15 Live Shot

The Realme V15 live shot shows the Silver variant of the smartphone with a very sleek and sophisticated appeal. It looks like the smartphone will arrive with a glass panel at its rear. The edges of the rear panel seem to be curved towards the sides. At its rear, the Realme V15 appears to have a rectangular camera module with a triple-camera setup and an LED flash at the upper left corner.

The Realme V15 seems to flaunt the speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The device appears to miss out on a fingerprint sensor, both at its back and sides, hinting at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

What We Know So Far

Previously, we have come across reports suggesting that the Realme V15 could be launched with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. It appears to have an OLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The upcoming Realme smartphone is likely to flaunt a Dimensity 800U chipset, a 64MP primary rear camera sensor and get the power from a battery with 50W fast-charging support.

While we are all set to witness the announcement of the Realme V15 on January 7, it looks like it is not the only one. Realme China President Xu Qi took to Weibo to reveal that they will launch the Realme V25, V13 and V23.

