Realme V20 5G With Dimensity 700 Chip Launched, Check Price & Specifications

Realme V20 5G smartphone has been quietly launched in the brand's home market of China. Earlier certifications of the model indicated that the phone will launch as the Realme V21 5G, but the company choose to launch it as the Realme V20 5G. The smartphone has arrived as a budget offering with 5G connectivity.

Realme V20 5G Sports A Minimalistic Design, Budget Features

The Realme V20 5G offers a minimalistic design with a waterdrop notch and two large camera sensors on the back. The handset has a boxy body, which measures 8.1mm around the waist and tips the scale at 184 grams. While it's not officially confirmed, the power button of the phone on the right side could have a fingerprint sensor as well.

The Realme V20 5G is a budget offering with a 6.5-inch LCD screen panel. The phone has a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels, but there's no word on the screen refresh rate. Powering the handset is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Software-wise, it boots Android 12 out of the box.

In the camera department, the Realme V20 5G is fitted with a 13MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor is accompanied by a 0.3MP secondary shooter and an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, the device has a 5MP camera. The 5G handset has 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. A 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support keeps the handset running.

Realme V20 5G Pricing, Availability, Color Models

The Realme V20 5G has been priced competitively at Yuan 999 (approximately Rs. 11,600). The smartphone will be available in Star Blue and Ink Cloud Black color models. The Realme V series devices aren't sold outside China, so the phone will likely be released under the Realme C series in the global markets.

Realme GT Neo 3T Coming Soon To India

Realme is all set to launch the GT Neo 3T smartphone in the Indian market very soon. The company recently showcased the upcoming smartphone at the Realme India flagship store in Ahmedabad. The device will be arriving as a high-end offering with a 6.62-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include the Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, a 64MP triple primary camera module, and a 5,000mAh 80W fast charging battery.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 in India. The global price of the phone starts at around Rs. 36,600 for the base variant. The device could be launched in India in the coming weeks.

