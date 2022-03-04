Just In
- 14 min ago Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale: Discount Offers On Infinix Smartphones
- 1 hr ago Motorola Moto G22 With Quad Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Features, India Price & Availability
- 1 hr ago Microsoft Teams Unveiled 4 New Tools; Enhances User Experience
- 2 hrs ago Moto Edge 30 Pro With 144Hz Display, 50MP Triple Cameras First Sale Today; Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- News Watch: Ukrainians take Russian tank on joyride, burst into laughter
- Finance Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales, Dip 8 Pc In Feb As Chip Woes Continue: FADA
- Movies Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli On Field Before His 100th Test Match; Latter Calls Her 'Pillar Of Strength'
- Education ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022 Released At cisce.org, Check Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table Here
- Sports Durant's 31-point return cannot lift struggling Nets, Tatum leads Celtics past Grizzlies
- Lifestyle Phulera Dooj 2022: Date, Time, Aboojh Muhurat, Legend, Celebration And Significance
- Automobiles Volkswagen Virtus Debut On 8th March: Top 5 Things To Know
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Tripura
Realme V25 5G With 120Hz Display, 33W Fast Charging Launched; Realme 9 Pro 5G In Disguise?
Realme has released a new range of smartphones in the market in India and the European market. The company is all set to further expand its offerings in its home market, China. The latest phone is the Realme V25 5G, which comes as the successor to the Realme V15 5G. The new Realme phone packs some premium features including a 120Hz display and color-changing panel.
Realme V25 5G Features
The new Realme V25 5G flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and includes a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner. Also, the phone packs a color-changing rear design, which seems to be the trend these days.
Under the hood, the Realme V25 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 695, making it the first phone to launch with this chipset in China. The processor is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with support for Dynamic RAM expansion. This gives users up to 19GB of RAM, making it perfect for gaming or other intensive apps.
The Realme V25 5G packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary shooter and a pair of 2MP cameras for macro and B & W shots. There's also a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. The new Realme phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 custom skin on top.
Additionally, the Realme V25 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.
Realme V25 5G Price
The Realme V25 5G is currently available in the Chinese market with the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB model. The phone is priced CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 24,000). Buyers can choose from Morning Star, Sky Black, and Purple MSI color options.
Realme V25 5G In India
Looking at the specs, the Realme V25 5G seems to be a rebranded Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G that recently debuted in Indian and European markets. The new phone packs a few tweaks like the 8MP ultra-wide lens on the Realme 9 Pro is replaced with a 2MP depth sensor. Apart from this, most of the other features are the same.
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999
-
25,315
-
16,924
-
56,845