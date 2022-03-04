Realme V25 5G With 120Hz Display, 33W Fast Charging Launched; Realme 9 Pro 5G In Disguise? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has released a new range of smartphones in the market in India and the European market. The company is all set to further expand its offerings in its home market, China. The latest phone is the Realme V25 5G, which comes as the successor to the Realme V15 5G. The new Realme phone packs some premium features including a 120Hz display and color-changing panel.

Realme V25 5G Features

The new Realme V25 5G flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and includes a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner. Also, the phone packs a color-changing rear design, which seems to be the trend these days.

Under the hood, the Realme V25 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 695, making it the first phone to launch with this chipset in China. The processor is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with support for Dynamic RAM expansion. This gives users up to 19GB of RAM, making it perfect for gaming or other intensive apps.

The Realme V25 5G packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary shooter and a pair of 2MP cameras for macro and B & W shots. There's also a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. The new Realme phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 custom skin on top.

Additionally, the Realme V25 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.

Realme V25 5G Price

The Realme V25 5G is currently available in the Chinese market with the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB model. The phone is priced CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 24,000). Buyers can choose from Morning Star, Sky Black, and Purple MSI color options.

Realme V25 5G In India

Looking at the specs, the Realme V25 5G seems to be a rebranded Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G that recently debuted in Indian and European markets. The new phone packs a few tweaks like the 8MP ultra-wide lens on the Realme 9 Pro is replaced with a 2MP depth sensor. Apart from this, most of the other features are the same.

