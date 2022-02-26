Just In
Realme V25 Spotted On Geekbench Ahead Of March 3 Launch; Expected Features, Pricing
Realme is all set to launch the Realme V25 smartphone under its V-series. The brand took to its official Weibo handle to confirm that the smartphone is launching on March 3 in China. The official teaser has already confirmed the rear panel design of the phone. Now, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench listing, revealing key specs of the Realme V25.
Realme V25 Spotted On Geekbench
The Realme V25 has been listed with model number RMX3475 on the Geekbench listing. The device is managed to score 687 points on single-core and 2022 points on multi-core tests. The listing further reveals the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.
We expect there will also be other RAM variants. The phone is listed to ship with Android 12 OS. Apart from this, the Geekbench listing did not reveal anything about the Realme V25.
Realme V25 Design And Features We Known So Far
The official poster of the Realme V25 has revealed its rear panel design. The phone was spotted in a gradient blue variant. There will be triple camera sensors placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The speaker grille, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack are seen at the bottom and the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Earlier info has confirmed the phone might ship with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with support for a higher refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie camera. The rear camera sensors will include a 64MP main lens and a pair of 2MP sensors.
The device will come with up to 256 GB of internal storage. Further, it is likely to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support. Lastly, the phone is tipped to measure 8.5mm in thickness and weigh 195 grams.
Realme V25 Expected Pricing
As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Realme V25. The same SD695-powered phone Realme 9 Pro is selling at Rs. 17,999 in India. Considering this, we expect the device will come under Rs. 25,000 segment. However, it will be better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for the official announcement on March 3.
