Realme V25 With Snapdragon 786G Chipset To Launch Soon: What To Expect?

Realme is gearing up to add a new smartphone to its V-series lineup. A new leak by a Chinese tipster has claimed that the Realme RMX3143 model number phone dubbed as the Realme V25 will join the V-series. The same model number phone was spotted last month at the TENAA certification.

Moreover, the leak also suggests the upcoming phone will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset. Apart from this, it did not divulge any key details; however, the tipster has also added the phone might be rebranded version of the recently launched Oppo K9 5G smartphone as the features of the phone are similar to the Oppo K9.

Realme V25 Expected Features

Going by the TENAA listing, the Realme V25 will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz display. The handset is also leaked with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The handset is also believed to pack a 32MP front camera sensor and triple rear camera setup. It is also listed to measure 159.1 x 73.4 x 8.1mm in dimension and weighs 174 grams.

If the Realme V25 indeed comes as the rebranded Oppo K9 5G, the other features like battery capacity are also expected to be identical. It means the Realme V25 would be launched with a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging that claims to take 35 minutes to charge the full battery. At the rear panel, the triple sensors of the Realme V25 will include a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Additionally, the phone will support Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity option and will get an under-display fingerprint scanner for security similar to the Oppo K9 5G. However, it remains to be seen whether the Realme V25 will include the VC liquid-cooled heat sink copper plate.

Realme V25: Another Mid-Ranger

As of now, we can't comment on anything about the smartphone. However, the Realme V25 will borrow the features from the Oppo K9 5G then the price of the phone is also believed to fall in the same segment. To recall, the Oppo K9 5G starts in China at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,700). There is a high chance the Realme V25 will come as a mid-range device.

