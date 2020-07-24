Realme V5 To Launch On July 27: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to launch V-series' first smartphone - the Realme V5. The company has revealed via a teaser on Weibo that it is going to launch the V5 in China on July 27. A glimpse of the phone has been revealed through the new teaser image. Realme's two phones with model numbers RMX2111 and RMX2112 have appeared on the TENNA site.

On the other hand, the Digital Chat Station has published some specifications of Realme V5, which matches the specifications of the phones listed on the TENNA. From which it is understood that both the phones in the TENAA list are the upcoming Realme V5. As per the teaser image, the camera of the Realme V5 will feature an L-shaped quad-rear camera module.

Expected Specifications

According to the TENAA listing, the Realme V5 is likely to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will measure 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm dimensions and weighs 194 grams. It is expected to be powered by the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 or the Dimensity 720 SoC along with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. The device might ship with Android 10 based on Realme UI and said to offer internal storage including 64GB, 128GB which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the handset is said to pack a quad-camera module comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP sensor, and two 2MP cameras. For selfies and videos, the device might come with a 16MP front shooter.

The TENAA listing further reveals that the device will pack a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 30W charging technology. For connectivity options, it will support 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C. There is no word on the price of the phone and it is expected to land in India soon.

Best Mobiles in India