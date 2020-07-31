ENGLISH

    Realme V5 With 5,000 mAh Battery To Launch On Aug 3: Everything We Know So Far

    By
    |

    Realme is prepping up to launch - the Realme V5 in China on August 3. The various leaks of the phone have been circulating for quite some time now. The company has already confirmed some features of the device through teaser images ahead of its launch. Now, as per the latest post on Weibo, the handset will arrive with a tag of CNY 1,699 which would roughly translate to Rs. 18,170 in India.

    Realme V5 With 5,000 mAh Battery To Launch On Aug 3

     

    On the other hand, some live images have also revealed the expected color of the device, along with battery capacity and camera features. The handset will pack a 5,000 mAh battery along with reverse charging technology. The leaked image further shows the device featuring a quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP primary sensor.

    The Realme V5 has already appeared on the AnTuTu benchmarking site which was spotted by the Digital Chat Station. As per the benchmark report, the Realme V5 will carry a model number Realme RMX2111 and has scored 301380 points, which suggests it might pack mid-range chipsets. The CPU, GPU, and the memory score of the device are listed at 96385, 73639, 74302, respectively.

    Realme V5: Specifications

    In terms of display, the Realme V5 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display which offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The Realme V5 is also expected to feature a single punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

    Under the hood, it might get powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the software front, the Realme V5 will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The device is said to arrive in Silver, Blue, and Black color variants. Apart from these, nothing more is known about the device yet. However, we will keep you updated if anything further comes to our notice.

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
