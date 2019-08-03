Realme X Flipkart Flash Sale Today At 12PM -Price, Sale Offer, And Specification News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme X, which was launched in India last month, is set to go on flash sale today,August 3 at 12PM. The smartphone will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme official e-store. The smartphone has already gone on sale multiple times and if you were not lucky enough during previous sales then this might be another chance. The company has not disclosed the number of units in this sale so you have to be very quick in placing your order. Here are the details:

Realme X Price And Offers

The Realme X will be up for sale in Polar White and Space Blue color options. It will be available for a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant will be up for Rs 19,999.

Flipkart buyers will receive a cashback of 5 per cent on Axis Bank Buzz credit card and HDFC Bank debit card. Buyers will also receive a discount of 10 per cent on their next Flipkart Fashion purchase.

The e-commerce website is also offering a No-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 2,834 per month. Realme e-store is offering a SuperCash of 10 per cent on MobiKwik transactions and Paytm First membership.

Realme X Specification

To recall, Realme X sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ AMOLED display along with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and aforementioned RAM variants.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP Sony IMX586 + 5MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a pop-up camera with 16MP Sony IMX 471 lens for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 3,765mAh non-removable battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support.

Best Mobiles in India