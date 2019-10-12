Realme Gets September Security Patch With New Features News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme X which was launched in July in the Indian market has received the September security patch along with some improved features. The update has a version number of RMX1901EX_11.A.08. And, it will be rolled out in phases. The Realme X users will get the update sometime later after any bug is found.

Realme X Update Features

The update comes with the manual lock feature that can be used to lock down your device after long pressing the power button. The update features a customizable data reminder that will keep on flashing about the consumed data. It comes with Google Digital Wellbeing, date and weather widget, and an optimized Smart Assistant interface. It offers a redesigned notification menu.

After the update, users can swipe left or right to clear the message prompt after receiving the message. With the update, the WhatsApp video call becomes more convenient as it will prevent the camera from rising during the call.

Realme X Specs

To recall, the handset arrived with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ OLED display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB/8GB RAM options and 128GB ROM. It has a 48MP + 5MP rear camera setup and a single 16MP front camera. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie based on ColorOS 6.

It features an in-display fingerprint scanner and a face unlock. The smartphone is fitted with a 3,765 mAh battery with the support of VOOC Charging 3.0 technology. It comes with Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, Mass storage device, and USB charging connectivity aspects.

The device is available in Space Blue and Polar White color options. Its price for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM starts from Rs. 16,999, while the top-end variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM is available at Rs. 19,999.

(Source)

Best Mobiles in India