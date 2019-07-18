Realme X 'Hate-to-Wait' Sale Today On Flipkart, Realme.com At 8PM: Price, Specifications and More News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme has finally unveiled its Realme X smartphone for the Indian market. Well, now the company is in the news due to its glittering sale scheme called 'Hate-to-Wait'. Under this new sale, Indian users will be able to buy the Realme X starting today (18th July) instead of waiting for July 24. The users can avail the device at the scheduled sale time of 8 PM, via Flipkart as well as Realme.com.

Offers By Flipkart And Realme.com On Realme X

Flipkart sale includes no-cost EMI at Rs. 2,834 per month, an extra special discount of Rs. 1,000, 10% instant discount on using SBI credit cards, and 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. Besides, you will also get an extra 5% off on using Axis bank buzz credit card and a 1-year warranty on buying this smartphone.

On buying Realme X through Realme.com, you can seek some exclusive gifts as well. You can win Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 coupons, R-pass coupon that ensures that the registered buyers will be able to get the Realme X during the first sale, free coupons on earbuds, and more. In order to avail these prizes, you have to use your old Realme's IMEI code.

Specifications, Price Of Realme X

The Realme X sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED notch-less display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with Adreno 616 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It has a dual-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 48MP primary and a 5MP secondary sensor. The phone has a pop-up selfie sensor of 16MP.

Realme X comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port connectivity options. It is equipped with a 3,765mAh battery, which comes with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 tech. It runs Android 9(Pie) topped by ColorOS skin and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As far as the price is concerned, the Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for 4GB/128GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB/128GB storage configuration.

