Just In
- 33 min ago Black Shark 2 Pro New RAM Variants Spotted On TENAA Listing
- 53 min ago Vivo To Launch Two Smartphones With Snapdragon 665 SoC
- 1 hr ago Airtel To Shut Its 3G Network By The End Of This Financial Year: Report
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Model Key Specs Revealed: Slated For August 7
Don't Miss
- News Independence Day: Bengaluru airport on high alert, flyers told to report early
- Sports India vs West Indies: Preparation for T20 World Cup starts now: Kohli
- Finance 5 Reasons Why India’s Economy Is Slowing Down
- Movies Sunil Grover Recalls How His Mother Tried To Make His Birthday Special!
- Automobiles Honda Recalls 50,034 Two-Wheelers — Brake Issues In Honda Grazia, Activa 125, Aviator & CB Shine
- Lifestyle Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Kim, Kylie, Kareena & Anushka
- Travel Top 5 Beautiful Lakes In India You Should Not Miss
- Education OTET Admit Card 2019 Released: Steps To Download Admit Card
Realme X Offline Sale Kicks Off: Price Starts At Rs. 16,999
Realme X, the mid-range smartphone was launched last month in the Indian market. This is the first offering by the Chinese manufacturer that offers a pop-up selfie camera. The device has been made available via various flash sales online, but now it will be available for purchase via offline stores as well. Details are as follows:
Realme X Offline Stores Pricing And Availability:
Realme has announced the offline sale of Realme X starting August 3, i.e, today in India. The base variant with 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage will be available at Rs. 16,999, while the top-end model with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 19,999. You will get to choose from Polar White and Space Blue colors.
What Makes Realme X A Capable Mid-Range Smartphone?
The 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture is the key highlight. The handset sports dual cameras at the rear consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports 2160@30fps video recording and offers features such as HDR, Panorama, Slow-Motion, Time-Lapse, Expert, and Nightscape mode.
The Realme X flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The unit runs on a Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB non-expandable storage. It comes preinstalled with Android Pie OS with Color OS 6 interface.
For security, you get an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. It offers USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio port, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE support, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The unit is kept alive by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC flash charge support.
For a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999, you are not only getting a pop-up selfie camera but also a big high-resolution AMOLED display, capable dual-cameras with 48MP sensor and up to 8GB RAM. So, you get a powerful multimedia smartphone at a reasonable price tag.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,790
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
10,999
-
14,970
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
10,974
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
35,999