    Realme X Offline Sale Kicks Off: Price Starts At Rs. 16,999

    By
    |

    Realme X, the mid-range smartphone was launched last month in the Indian market. This is the first offering by the Chinese manufacturer that offers a pop-up selfie camera. The device has been made available via various flash sales online, but now it will be available for purchase via offline stores as well. Details are as follows:

    Realme X Offline Sale Kicks Off: Price Starts At Rs. 16,999

     

    Realme X Offline Stores Pricing And Availability:

    Realme has announced the offline sale of Realme X starting August 3, i.e, today in India. The base variant with 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage will be available at Rs. 16,999, while the top-end model with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 19,999. You will get to choose from Polar White and Space Blue colors.

    What Makes Realme X A Capable Mid-Range Smartphone?

    The 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture is the key highlight. The handset sports dual cameras at the rear consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports 2160@30fps video recording and offers features such as HDR, Panorama, Slow-Motion, Time-Lapse, Expert, and Nightscape mode.

    The Realme X flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The unit runs on a Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB non-expandable storage. It comes preinstalled with Android Pie OS with Color OS 6 interface.

    For security, you get an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. It offers USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio port, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE support, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The unit is kept alive by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC flash charge support.

    For a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999, you are not only getting a pop-up selfie camera but also a big high-resolution AMOLED display, capable dual-cameras with 48MP sensor and up to 8GB RAM. So, you get a powerful multimedia smartphone at a reasonable price tag.

    Read More About: realme realme x news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
