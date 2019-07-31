ENGLISH

    Realme X Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart – Price, Offer And Specifications

    Realme the Chinese smartphone maker has recently launched its Realme X in India and today the phone is up for sale via Flipkart and company's official e-store. The flash sale will kick off at 12 PM, if you were not lucky enough in previous sales then you have another chance to grab one. Do note that you have to be very quick in placing your order because we don't know how many total numbers of units are up for sale. Here are the details about the sale, offer price and specifications of the Realme X:

    Realme X Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart – Price And Offer

     

    Realme X Price And Sale Offers

    The company launched Realme X in India with a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999. The smartphone will be up for sale in Polar White and Space Blue color options.

    The sale will be commenced at 12 PM via Realme.com and Flipkart. Under the launch offer, Flipkart is offering a cashback of 5 per cent on Axis Bank Buzz credit card and HDFC Bank debit card. Buyers will also receive a discount of 10 per cent on their next Flipkart Fashion purchase. Buyers can also opt for No cost EMI option starting with Rs. 2,834 per month.

    The company's official website is offering a SuperCash of 10 per cent on MobiKwik transaction and Paytm First membership. Apart from all this Jio uses will receive benefits of Rs. 7,000 in the form of vouchers.

    Realme X Specifications

    To recall, Realme X flaunts a 6.53-inch full-HD+AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display panel is integrated with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and aforementioned RAM variants.

     

    On the optical front, the smartphone offers a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a pop-up camera with 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 lens for selfies and video calls.

    The Realme X is fuelled by a 3,765mAh non-removable battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support to deliver a fast charging experience.

    realme x flipkart smartphone news
