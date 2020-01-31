ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X-Series To Ship With Android 11 Soon

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Realme announced that its X-series, including the X, XT, X2, and the X2 Pro smartphones will get Android 11, soon after the OS is available. The company's official spilled the beans at an event, by saying that Realme X series phones will at least get one more Android update. Realme X-series already had rolled up for the Android 10 program.

    Realme X-Series To Ship With Android 11 Soon

     

    Realme XT got an Android 10 update in January, and Realme X is scheduled for the February update. On the other hand, X2 and X2 Pro will get the update in March. Once the rollout for Android 10 is over, the brand is likely to test Android 11 with different versions. And then will make it available on these aforesaid phones.

    The company further said that its other Pro series such as the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro, will also be receiving Android 10 and Android 11 updates. For Android 10, the 3 Pro 's roll-out has begun, whereas the 5 Pro will have the update sometime in the next month. The brand's representative confirmed that the Realme 1, Realme C1, and the Realme U1 are going to receive only the Android 10 update, in the latter days.

    Another smartphone called, the Realme 2 Pro, will be receiving the update in June 2020. After Realme X lineups get Android 11, it's likely that the company will add some more smartphones under the Android 11 roll-out program.

    Google's next Android 11 is set to arrive by the mid-2020. The confirmed feature we managed to get through for the new update is--'Scoped Storage'. With the feature, you can enhance the speed of the memory read. You can further use the feature to optimize the security of your phone and utilize it to put an end to queries that often ask permissions for the access of each new app.

     

    Other than that, a few features that we can expect on Android 11 are improved dark mode, a new NFC-file sharing option, enlarged chat bubbles, and more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme Mobile news os
    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X