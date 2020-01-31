Realme X-Series To Ship With Android 11 Soon News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme announced that its X-series, including the X, XT, X2, and the X2 Pro smartphones will get Android 11, soon after the OS is available. The company's official spilled the beans at an event, by saying that Realme X series phones will at least get one more Android update. Realme X-series already had rolled up for the Android 10 program.

Realme XT got an Android 10 update in January, and Realme X is scheduled for the February update. On the other hand, X2 and X2 Pro will get the update in March. Once the rollout for Android 10 is over, the brand is likely to test Android 11 with different versions. And then will make it available on these aforesaid phones.

The company further said that its other Pro series such as the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro, will also be receiving Android 10 and Android 11 updates. For Android 10, the 3 Pro 's roll-out has begun, whereas the 5 Pro will have the update sometime in the next month. The brand's representative confirmed that the Realme 1, Realme C1, and the Realme U1 are going to receive only the Android 10 update, in the latter days.

Another smartphone called, the Realme 2 Pro, will be receiving the update in June 2020. After Realme X lineups get Android 11, it's likely that the company will add some more smartphones under the Android 11 roll-out program.

Google's next Android 11 is set to arrive by the mid-2020. The confirmed feature we managed to get through for the new update is--'Scoped Storage'. With the feature, you can enhance the speed of the memory read. You can further use the feature to optimize the security of your phone and utilize it to put an end to queries that often ask permissions for the access of each new app.

Other than that, a few features that we can expect on Android 11 are improved dark mode, a new NFC-file sharing option, enlarged chat bubbles, and more.

