Realme X2, Buds Air India Launch: Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch its latest offering - the Realme X2 along with its first truly wireless earphone - the Realme Buds Air today at 12:30PM. The company will also announce a limited edition Star Wars-themed Realme X2 with special packaging as well.

The Realme X2 is an upgraded version of the Realme XT, which was launched a few months before, in India and was also the first smartphone in the country with a 64MP camera. With slight hardware refresh, the Realme X2 offers more horsepower and also has faster (30W) charging technology.

Realme X2 Specifications

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and the chipset is coupled with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage with dual SIM card slots that support 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The device has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device offers a 32MP sensor. The phone also has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

As per the leak, the base variant will cost Rs. 19,999 and will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 20,999.

Realme Buds Air Specifications

The Realme Buds Air are the first pair of truly wireless earphones from the company that mimics the Apple AirPods. These headphones are based on Bluetooth 5.0 and are confirmed to offer 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The earphones also offer features like wear-detection, touch controls, and low-latency mode for gaming. As per the leaks, the Realme Buds Air are likely to cost Rs. 4,999, which is a bit of a bargain compared to the Apple AirPods that costs well over Rs. 12,000.

Best Mobiles in India