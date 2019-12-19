Realme X2 First Sale On December 20 At 12 PM - Price, Specs, And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone - the Realme X2 in India recently. Now the smartphone is all set to go on its first sale on December 20 via e-commerce website Flipkart and Realme official e-store. The UPS of the smartphone are quad rear camera setup, 4,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC, and lot more.

Realme X2 Price And Offers

The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model will be up for grabs at Rs. 18,999, and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs. 19,999.

The Realme X2 will be listed for sale in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White color options and the sale will starts at 12 PM. So far the company has not mentioned the numbers of units which are going to be available in the sale, so we recommend you to save all the details like delivery address, and payment method to save some time during the flash sale.

Meanwhile, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card and a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on MobiKwik transactions. Consumers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option and Jio users will receive benefits of Rs. 11,500 in the form of vouchers. Realme is also providing an additional discount of Rs. 500 on the exchange via Cashify.

Realme X2 Specifications

Realme X2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the software front, it will run on Android 9 Pie on top of ColorOS 6.1. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology support.

On the front, it houses a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also houses an integrated in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone features a quad camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary camera + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP macro camera + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront it sports a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

