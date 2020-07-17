Just In
Don't Miss
- News Modi's speech at High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC: Key points
- Sports Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Schuerrle retires at 29
- Movies Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz's 'Kurta Pajama' Song Bakwas But Sidnaaz’s Ardent Fans Know It Why!
- Lifestyle Coughing Up Blood Haemoptysis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Its Launch In Early-2021 To Rival The Hyundai Venue
- Finance Health Insurance Covers COVID-19 Treatment At ‘Make-Shift' Hospitals: IRDAI
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Maharashtra In July
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
Realme X2 New Variant Announced In India: Price, Sale, And Specifications
Realme recently launched a new variant of the Realme 6 in India with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company has also introduced another new variant of its popular mid-range smartphone called the Realme X2. It is worth noting that both the devices were already launched in multiple configurations and have gone up for sale multiple times in India.
Realme X2 New Model India Price And Sale Details
The Realme X2 is now launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. A tweet shared by Madhav Sheth, Realme India's CEO confirms this information. With this, the Realme X2 will be available in four different configurations. This top-end model will be made available for sale first on July 24.
Adding newer variants to our existing lineup, we are introducing:— Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) July 16, 2020
👉#realme6, in 6+64GB from 00:00 Hrs, 17th July
👉#realmeX2, in 8+256GB from 8PM, 21st July
Sale on https://t.co/EgEe8viGtE & Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/XPhOHlE638
The company has not shared any details on the pricing, but we might get some insight on the same soon. As for the other variants, the device comes with 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB storage options. They are priced at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 19,999 respectively. As for the colour options, you get to select from Pearl Blue, Pearl White, and Pearl Green shades.
Realme X2 Pro Key Features
The Realme X2 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It was launched with Android Pie OS wrapped around Color OS 6.1 interface. But, it received a stable Android 10 OS. The device packs a quad-rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.
It also has an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a set of 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device adorns a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The waterdrop notch accommodates a 32MP selfie camera. There is a 4,000 mAh battery unit with 30W fast charging support.
-
74,999
-
49,900
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,400
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
12,880
-
8,999
-
9,721
-
10,499
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495
-
34,999