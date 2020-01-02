ENGLISH

    Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes Up for Sale Via Flipkart: Price And Specs

    By
    |

    Realme launched the X2 Pro in two different configurations, i.e, 8GBRAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage back in November in India. Later, the Chinese manufacturer also introduced an affordable variant with 6GB RAM. Now, this model has been put up for sale as a part of the Realme 2020 sale.

    Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes Up for Sale Via Flipkart

     

    Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Model Sale Details

    The Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM can be purchased online starting today, i.e, January 2 on Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset is selling at Rs. 27,999 on both the platforms in Neptune Blue and Polar White color options. Notably, this is a limited period sale which will be live till January 5, 2020.

    As for the pricing of the other variants, the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model could be purchased at Rs. 29,999, while the high-end 12GB RAM model with 26GB storage costs Rs. 33,999.

    Realme X2 Pro Hardware And Software

    The Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone that makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus processor aided by Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device has been launched with the Android Pie-based Color OS user interface. However, it is confirmed to get Android 10 update in the coming days.

    The device sports a Super AMOLED display panel measuring 6.5-inches with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the device accommodates four cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. The remaining cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

    To capture selfies and for video calling, the device is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device runs on a 4,000 mAh battery supported by 50W SuperVOOC fast charging tech.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
