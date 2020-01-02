Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes Up for Sale Via Flipkart: Price And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme launched the X2 Pro in two different configurations, i.e, 8GBRAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage back in November in India. Later, the Chinese manufacturer also introduced an affordable variant with 6GB RAM. Now, this model has been put up for sale as a part of the Realme 2020 sale.

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Model Sale Details

The Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM can be purchased online starting today, i.e, January 2 on Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset is selling at Rs. 27,999 on both the platforms in Neptune Blue and Polar White color options. Notably, this is a limited period sale which will be live till January 5, 2020.

As for the pricing of the other variants, the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model could be purchased at Rs. 29,999, while the high-end 12GB RAM model with 26GB storage costs Rs. 33,999.

Realme X2 Pro Hardware And Software

The Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone that makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus processor aided by Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device has been launched with the Android Pie-based Color OS user interface. However, it is confirmed to get Android 10 update in the coming days.

The device sports a Super AMOLED display panel measuring 6.5-inches with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the device accommodates four cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. The remaining cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

To capture selfies and for video calling, the device is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device runs on a 4,000 mAh battery supported by 50W SuperVOOC fast charging tech.

