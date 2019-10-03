Realme X2 Pro Teased Officially: Expected To Launch In December News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme X2 Pro might arrive in the Indian market sometime in December 2019. Ahead of the official event, the company has released the teaser of the X2 Pro on its website. The teaser confirms that the handset will be coming with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 64MP primary rear camera, and 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Realme X2 Pro Listed Specifications

The listing suggests that the Realme X2 Pro will have a 90Hz display. Its 64MP camera will come with a 20X hybrid zoom. The launched teaser confirms that the device is going to sport a quad-rear camera setup. Apart from a 64MP lens, the phone is expected to feature a 115-degree ultrawide lens, a telephoto lens that will offer 20x hybrid zoom and a depth sensor.

It will get installed with a 4,000 mAh battery which will get charged up to a hundred percent in just thirty minutes of charging.

At the same time, the company's other Realme phone with model number RMX1931 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG. The listing hints that the handset will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display. Under the hood, it will get powered by a 2.84GHz-based octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor. Furthermore, it might be shipped with Android 9 Pie based on ColorOS 6.0, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

Realme XT Specifications

To recall, the Realme XT was launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. It packs a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. For selfies, it has a single camera lens.

The handset packs a 4,000 mAh battery which is supported by the VOOC Charge 3.0 technology. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Whereas, its other two variants of 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM are available from Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

