Just In
- 15 min ago Last Week Top Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy M30s And More
-
- 1 hr ago Motorola Pop-Up Selfie Smartphone Leaked In Full Glory: Triple-Rear Cameras, SD 675 SOC Suggested
- 1 hr ago Redmi 8 With 5000mAh Battery Launched In India Starting From Rs. 7,999
- 1 hr ago Saturn Now Has Most Moons In Solar System
Don't Miss
- Movies Kulfi Kumar Bajewala To Take A Leap; Mohit Malik To Quit The Show!
- News Maha BJP chief roars to wipe out Sharad Pawar from political and social life post polls
- Automobiles Top-Selling Hatchbacks In India For September 2019: Maruti Alto, Swift & WagonR Take Top-Slots
- Sports AIBA World Women's Championship: Jamuna Boro stuns fifth seed, enters quarters
- Lifestyle World Mental Health Day 2019: Date, Theme, History And How It Is Celebrated
- Finance SBI To Cut Interest Rates On Savings Accounts And FDs
- Travel Travelling With Friends? Here Are Some Useful Tips To Have The Best Time With Them
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Realme X2 Pro Might Feature An Improved Fingerprint Scanner
Realme X2 Pro will officially be launching in Spain and China on October 15, 2019. Ahead of the launch, the specs of the smartphone have appeared via TENNA. Meanwhile, the company has been sharing some key specs of the new device across Weibo which shows that the handset will be coming with an improved fingerprint sensor.
Improved Fingerprint Scanner
The company claims that the new in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realme X2 Pro will offer an extra safety filter which will turn the light from green to white for better and clear identifications. The sensor ensures improved security as its scanning area has increased. It will be taking only 0.23 seconds to unlock the smartphone.
Expected Specifications Of Realme X2 Pro
As per the TENNA listing, the Realme X2 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC which could get paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB in-built storage. It is expected to sport a 64MP, 13MP, an 8MP, and a 2MP sensor at the rear. The camera setup offers a 3x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom. Upfront, it is supposed to come with a 16MP shooter.
It might run Android 9 Pie which will be topped by the ColorOS 6.1. Furthermore, the listing confirms that the device will be backed with a 4,000 mAh battery that is coupled with 50W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. Lastly, the handset is expected to arrive in blue, white, grey, and red color options.
Previously, another Realme phone with model number RMX1931 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG. The listing hints that the handset will get powered by a 2.84GHz-based octa-core processor.
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600