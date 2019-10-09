Realme X2 Pro Might Feature An Improved Fingerprint Scanner News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme X2 Pro will officially be launching in Spain and China on October 15, 2019. Ahead of the launch, the specs of the smartphone have appeared via TENNA. Meanwhile, the company has been sharing some key specs of the new device across Weibo which shows that the handset will be coming with an improved fingerprint sensor.

Improved Fingerprint Scanner

The company claims that the new in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realme X2 Pro will offer an extra safety filter which will turn the light from green to white for better and clear identifications. The sensor ensures improved security as its scanning area has increased. It will be taking only 0.23 seconds to unlock the smartphone.

Expected Specifications Of Realme X2 Pro

As per the TENNA listing, the Realme X2 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC which could get paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB in-built storage. It is expected to sport a 64MP, 13MP, an 8MP, and a 2MP sensor at the rear. The camera setup offers a 3x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom. Upfront, it is supposed to come with a 16MP shooter.

It might run Android 9 Pie which will be topped by the ColorOS 6.1. Furthermore, the listing confirms that the device will be backed with a 4,000 mAh battery that is coupled with 50W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. Lastly, the handset is expected to arrive in blue, white, grey, and red color options.

Previously, another Realme phone with model number RMX1931 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG. The listing hints that the handset will get powered by a 2.84GHz-based octa-core processor.

Best Mobiles in India