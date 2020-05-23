ENGLISH

    Realme X2, Realme 6 Pro New Update Adds DoCVault ID Feature

    Realme is one of the most popular Chinese smartphone manufacturers known for its affordable yet capable smartphones. The company proactively keeps on presenting us with new products and is no doubt one of the most sought-after brands in the budget and mid-range segment. The company has also gained a reputation for rolling out timely Android updates to its older launches. In the latest developments, the Realme X2 and the Realme 6 Pro have received a new update.

    Realme X2, Realme 6 Pro New Update Adds DoCVault ID Feature

     

    Realme 6 Pro and Realme X2 New Update Details

    The Realme 6 Pro's new update comes with a firmware buildRMX2061_11.A.17. Whereas, the Realme X2 has received the update with the firmware build RMX1922EX_11.C.08/RMX1992AEX_11.C.08. The update for both handsets is being rolled out in a phased manner and it should take a while for the mass rollout to be complete.

    If you own any of the aforementioned Realme handsets, then you will receive an update notification. However, you still have the option to check for the update manually. In order to do so, you need to visit the Software Update section in the Settings Menu.

    As for the changelog, the update brings along the May 2020 Android security patch to both smartphones. It also adds the DoCVault ID feature. Using this feature, you will be able to save personal information along with government documents. It will also allow you to manage the documents and also get them verified digitally.

    Additionally, the update also brings along a new charging animation and also brings a fix for general bugs and issues. Following the latest update, the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro are not only expected to deliver improved performance, but also have enhanced security.

    Just to recap, Realme has recently refreshed its budget smartphone series with the launch of the Realme Narzo 10. The company has introduced two models in this series called the Realme Narzo 10A and the Realme Narzo 10. The former has already gone up for sale in India via Flipkart. The company is now gearing up to foray into the smart TV segment as well with the launch of Realme TV in the coming days.

    realme news smartphones
    Sunday, May 24, 2020, 6:15 [IST]
