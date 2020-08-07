Realme X3 Pro Expected To Pack Snapdragon 855 Plus Chipset News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme seems to be adding the Realme X3 Pro to its X series. The company recently launched the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 Zoom in June. Now, the alleged Pro model has been spotted in the Geekbench listing.

What To Expect?

A Realme smartphone has been spotted with model number RMX2083 which is being touted as the Realme X3 Pro. Previously, the Realme X3 Pro appeared with the model numbers of RMX2121 and RMX2170. Now, the Geekbench listing reveals, the smartphone will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

The latest Geekbench listings' new model has been identified by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The processor will come with codenamed 'msmnile,' and expected to offer 8GB of RAM. On the software front, the smartphone might run on the Android 10 software.

The same chipset of the Realme RMX2083 model is available in both the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. On the basis of which it can be said that the new Realme RMX2083 model number will be the Realme X3 Pro.

On the other hand, the model number RMX2170 appeared on TUV Rheinland. This listing reveals, the device will pack a dual-cell battery with support for 65W fast charging. The new model RMX2083 is said to pack a single-cell 4,200 mAh battery. However, the Realme X3 comes with a dual-cell battery. The RMX2083 model could be a completely different phone. So, we can't comment on this now.

To recall, the Realme X3 comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage model carries a tag of Rs. 25,999. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the Realme X3 SuperZoom retails for Rs. 27,999, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 32,999.

