Realme X3 Series Clears BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent

Realme recently introduced its new flagship smartphone series called the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition. This new offering by the company is backed by 5G network technology and packs top-notch hardware. It seems that the company is now gearing up for the launch of the

Realme X3 series is heading to India as three models in this lineup just got certified in India. The Realme X3, X3P Pro, and the X3 SuperZoom Edition have cleared its certifications from BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) which indicate at an upcoming launch. The devices have been spotted at the BIS database with the RMX2081, RMX2085, and RMX2086 model numbers respectively.

However, it hasn't been confirmed yet if these model numbers are for the upcoming Realme X3 smartphones or not. So it is advisable to take this information as a pinch of salt. Realme has not yet started teasing the launch of the Realme X3 series in India and we expect some details to be available soon in the coming days.

The specifications and features of the Realme X3 were recently revealed via TENNA certification. Going by the listing the device will arrive with an octa-core 2.4GHz processor and be available with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space.

It is said to feature a 6.57-inch FHD+ display. The dual-selfie camera setup comprises a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. The rear panel is packed with the quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. It could be backed by a 4,100 mAh battery, but its fast charging capabilities haven't been disclosed.

Notably, the company has already announced the X3 SuperZoon Edition in the European market. This 5G handset is also likely to debut alongside the standard and the Pro model. If we speak of its key highlights, then it's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset comes pre-installed with the Android 10 OS and is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W dart charge support.

