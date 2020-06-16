Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition India Launch Officially Teased; Might Debut Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X3 series went official recently and one of its variants is likely heading the Indian market soon. The company is expected to bring the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition in the country. Previous leaks and rumors have suggested that the handset will likely debut on June 26, but this wasn't confirmed officially. However, the company has now teased the arrival of the Realme X3 series. Details are as follows:

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Launch Date

The company has teased the arrival of the Realme X3 via a tweet on its official handle. While the tweet teases the arrival of a device in the X3 series, it isn't clear if it's the standard model or the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition.

Our Flagship X series has always raised the bar. With 3 Million+ users globally & 2 Million+ satisfied users in India, the #realmeXSeries speaks for our commitment to deliver trendsetting technology & design to our users.



Our next is here! Ready to upgrade?#realmeX3 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/P99z8ATlI6 — realme (@realmemobiles) June 16, 2020

The launch is said to happen a few days from now, but no official date has been confirmed. It is worth mentioning that the company has already introduced this series in the European market. It would be interesting to see that this handset arrives on June 26 as suggested by the leaks, or it makes an early debut.

Coming to the hardware, the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. It is announced with 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage. The handset boots on Android Pie and offers a Realme UI skin. The device also comes with liquid cooling tech which is helpful during extensive gaming.

The device flaunts an LCD display which measures 6.6-inches and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. It features a fingerprint scanner on the side panel. In the camera department, the device sports a quad-camera setup at the rear.

The sensors onboard are a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle-lens, an 8MP sensor with 60x Zoom, and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. The unit gets its fuel via a 30W fast charging supported 4,200 mAh battery.

Realme has become a household name ever since it set its foot in the smartphone department. The company has launched a whole lot of capable budget smartphones. Off late, the company has been focusing on value flagships and we have seen some good offerings by the company until now. The Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is also a capable handset and we expect it to fair against its rivals well post its launch.

