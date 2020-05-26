Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Powered By Snapdragon 855+ Processor Officially Launched News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has expanded its X series by launching the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition. The flagship smartphone which has arrived as a successor to the Realme X2 Pro has gone official in the European market. Amongst its key features are the 120Hz FHD+ display with a dual-punch hole, Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 64MP primary quad-camera setup.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Hardware And Software

The Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 2.3D curved glass. The display offers an FHD+ resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a dual punch-hole for the selfie cameras.

The pill-shaped notch is packed with a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.5 aperture and an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The device uses four rear cameras at the rear which packs a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. Completing the camera setup is an 8MP sensor that offers 60x digital and 5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.3 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 2.9GHz clock speed. The handset is announced with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. For an enhanced gaming experience, the device is backed by Liquid Cooling technology. It will boot on Android 10 OS and come pre-installed with the Realme UI skin.

The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and will offer connectivity options like USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and, dual-band Wi-Fi. The device will run on a 4,200 mAh battery which will be supported by a 30W dart charge.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Pricing And Availability

The Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is launched with EUR 499 (approx Rs. 41,322) price tag in Europe. It has gone up for pre-orders in Glacier Blue and Arctic White color options. Realme is not revealed by when this handset will debut in India, but it is expected to arrive as soon as next month in the country.

