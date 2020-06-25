Realme X3 SuperZoom Finally Arrives In India: New Flagship Killer? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X3 series has finally arrived in India following months of speculations and rumors. As expected, the company has introduced the standard Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition alongside the Realme Buds Q true-wireless earbuds. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is the high-end model and comes as a flagship camera-centric offering. Here is all you need to know about the company's latest flagship.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Full Specifications

The Realme X3 series is packed with a 6.6-inch LCD display which comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display further has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 480 nits peak brightness, and also a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a pill-shaped punch-hole which is a storehouse for two selfie cameras placed on the top-left.

Realme has equipped the X3 SuperZoom with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is the 64MP Samsung GW1 bright sensor. Aiding the primary sensor is an 8MP periscope sensor with 60X hybrid zoom, another 8MP sensor with 119-degree FoV, and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. The camera is equipped with features like OIS and NightScape 4.0 mode for low light shots.

The pill-shaped notch upfront accommodates a 32MP Sony IMX616 wide-angle sensor paired with an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The front cameras come with support for HDR and Nightscape selfie shooting mode.

Driving the Realme X2 SuperZoom is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which is based on 7nm architecture and has a clock speed of 2.96Ghz. The processor is clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB RAM.

The handset comes with 256GB storage capacity. Sadly, it doesn't come with support for an external SD card. The device will boot on Android 10-based Realme UI. Completing the package is a 4,200 mAh battery accompanied by 30W Dart charge tech.

How Much The Realme X3 Costs In India?

The Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition will be selling at Rs. 27,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and at Rs. 32,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will be available in two color options, i.e, Glacier White and Arctic Blue. The handset will be available for purchase starting June 20 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Will It Be A Hit In India?

Realme has always been at the forefront of Indian affordable smartphone market. But lately, the company has been targeting the flagship segment as well and has been quite successful there as well. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is fully loaded in every aspect; be it the display, camera, or processor.

But the major highlight here is the camera which delivers 60x hybrid zoom. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this handset is photography-oriented. And the other high-end hardware is complementary. One area where this device lacks is the display panel. The device is equipped with an LCD panel; however, if it would have been an AMOLED panel, it would have worked wonders.

That's primarily because the device offers 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED panel does bring out better colors than the LCD. But, looking at the overall features, pricing, and the brand's popularity we can expect this device to be a hit in the country.

Best Mobiles in India