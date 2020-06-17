Just In
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom Edition Confirmed To Debut On June 25 In India
Realme recently launched its flagship Realme X3 series in the European market. The company also teased the arrival of this series in India via a teaser poster at Twitter. The company has now shared another teaser poster which confirms the arrival of this new premium smartphone series in India. The last teaser didn't reveal which models will be introduced, however, the new tweet confirms the arrival of two variants.
Realme X3 Series Expected Launch Date In India
The latest teaser shared by the company on its official Twitter handle suggests that the Realme X3 series will debut on June 25 in India. Realme will be hosting an online event that will be likely be streamed starting at 12:30 PM across the company's official handles.
The company has confirmed the launch of both the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition in the country.
#TheXIsHere with a super camera built to capture the stars & a starry mode available for the first time on a #realme smartphone with 4th generation of Super Nightscape!#60XSuperZoomSuperSpeed— realme (@realmemobiles) June 17, 2020
Launching #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom on 25th June, 12:30 PMhttps://t.co/v7Xkm8HALx pic.twitter.com/QfhHwgxyWT
Realme X3 Series Expected Features
Since both smartphones have gone official outside India, we have a fair idea of what to expect in terms of hardware from the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition. The latter has been announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.
The handset features a quad-rear camera module that is equipped with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. There is an additional 8MP sensor that offers 60x digital zoom and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. It is accommodated with a dual selfie camera setup featuring a 16MP and an 8MP sensor.
The Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition sports a 6.6-inch LCD display that offers an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also incorporates a fingerprint scanner for security. Rounding off its spec-sheet is a 30W fast charging supported 4,200 mAh battery unit.
It is worth noting that the predecessor of this device, i.e, the Realme X2 has been one of the most popular offerings in the premium mid-range category. The Realme X3 series is also well-endowed in terms of hardware. The company needs to get its pricing correct which would defiantly add to the success factor.
