ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom To Go On First Sale Today: Price, Offers, Other Details

    By
    |

    Realme has recently announced two camera-centric phones of its X3 series - the Realme X3 and the X3 SuperZoom in the Indian market. The two phones will host sales for the first time today. Both phones will be available for purchase today (June 30) at 12pm via Realme.com and Flipkart. Customers can even purchase phones through offline stores as well.

    Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom To Go On First Sale Today

     

    Pricing Offers & Availability

    You can grab the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme X3 with a price tag of Rs. 24,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available at Rs. 25,999. On the other hand, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant will cost at Rs. 32,990.

    If you are planning to buy the X3 or the X3 SuperZoom from Flipkart, you will get multiple launch day offers. If you purchase phones with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card you will receive a five percent unlimited cashback.

    With the help of Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, customers will get an additional five percent discount. There is also an additional Rs. 2,000 discount which is included in the final price of the phone.

    Realme X3 Specifications

    The Realme X3 comes with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The phone packs with a 4,200 mAh battery with support for the brand's 30W fast charging.

    For imaging duties, it has a quad-camera setup comprising of a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video and selfies, there is a 16MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

    The X3 SuperZoom also sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The device also has a UFS 3.0 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

     

    For cameras, it has a 64MP main Samsung GW1 sensor along with an 8MP periscope lens that helps to zoom into images at 60x. The periscope lens also comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) which allows us to take long-distance clicks.

    The other two sensors of the device include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and the 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it features a 32MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

    The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a periscope-style camera that can usually be seen on premium segment phones. Also, both the phones are quite impressive in terms of processors, storage variants. Photography-oriented users can definitely go for the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X