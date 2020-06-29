Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom To Go On First Sale Today: Price, Offers, Other Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has recently announced two camera-centric phones of its X3 series - the Realme X3 and the X3 SuperZoom in the Indian market. The two phones will host sales for the first time today. Both phones will be available for purchase today (June 30) at 12pm via Realme.com and Flipkart. Customers can even purchase phones through offline stores as well.

Pricing Offers & Availability

You can grab the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme X3 with a price tag of Rs. 24,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available at Rs. 25,999. On the other hand, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant will cost at Rs. 32,990.

If you are planning to buy the X3 or the X3 SuperZoom from Flipkart, you will get multiple launch day offers. If you purchase phones with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card you will receive a five percent unlimited cashback.

With the help of Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, customers will get an additional five percent discount. There is also an additional Rs. 2,000 discount which is included in the final price of the phone.

Realme X3 Specifications

The Realme X3 comes with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The phone packs with a 4,200 mAh battery with support for the brand's 30W fast charging.

For imaging duties, it has a quad-camera setup comprising of a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video and selfies, there is a 16MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

The X3 SuperZoom also sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The device also has a UFS 3.0 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

For cameras, it has a 64MP main Samsung GW1 sensor along with an 8MP periscope lens that helps to zoom into images at 60x. The periscope lens also comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) which allows us to take long-distance clicks.

The other two sensors of the device include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and the 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it features a 32MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a periscope-style camera that can usually be seen on premium segment phones. Also, both the phones are quite impressive in terms of processors, storage variants. Photography-oriented users can definitely go for the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

