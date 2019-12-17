Realme X50 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Likely To Debut On January 5: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has teased its X50 5G smartphone a couple of times online. The first 5G smartphone by Realme has been previously tipped to arrive ahead of the Spring Festival in China. However, it seems that the company might bring the device earlier than the suggested timeline.

Realme X50 5G Expected Launch Details

The Realme X50 5G's early arrival has been tipped again by the company itself. Xu Qi Chase, Chief Marketing Officer, Realme has suggested a launch on January 5. Chase shared a post on Weibo stating "The gym brushed up, after all, it is only _ _ days away from the press conference".

Considering Chase is hinting at a launch which is 20 days later, indicates the arrival of the X50 5G. Notably, the handset was earlier suggested to launch on January 25 ahead of the Spring Festival.

But, there is no confirmation regarding the January 5 launch as well. And we are still waiting for Realme to officially announce its availability in the Chinese as well as the global market.

Realme X50 5G Expected Hardware And Software

The Realme X50 5G is already confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The chipset comes with an integrated 5G modem for 5G connectivity. It is said to be available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

We expect it to run on the latest Android version layered with a new Color OS skin. The device was recently leaked with a vertical quad-rear camera module tipped to pack a 60MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor.

Aiding the main lens could be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The leaked renders have also confirmed a dual punch-hole selfie camera likely to be equipped with a 32MP primary and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The display could be a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh battery is said to keep the device alive with 50W fast charging support.

