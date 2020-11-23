Realme X7 5G Bags BIS Certification In India; Launch Pegged For 2021 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has announced the launch of its new 5G smartphone lineup dubbed Realme X7 in India in 2021. The company has already announced the Realme X7 5G in the European market a few months ago. In addition to the standard model, the brand will also be launching the Realme X7 Pro 5G. The device cleared its BIS certification confirming its India launch earlier this month. Now, the standard Realme X7 has also bagged its certification via the same platform.

Realme X7 5G Gets Certified In India

The Realme X7 5G has been certified with the RMX2176 model number at BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) in India. The handset had earlier bagged its certification from TENNA with the same model number. This reaffirms Realme X7's launch in the country. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced by the company. With all the speculations, it seems that we might get to see both smartphones launch in early 2021.

Realme X7 5G: What To Expect?

The Realme X7 5G debuted in Europe with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. The device is expected to be driven by the same processor in India as well. We can expect the remaining hardware to be identical as well. The unit might come with a 6.5-inch LCD display. It will offer an FHD+ resolution, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme could launch the X7 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. The device would probably boot on Android 10 OS. The smartphone is likely to feature a quad-lens setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. A 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart charge support will power the handset.

