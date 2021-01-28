Realme X7 5G Official Listing Live Ahead Of February Launch: Is It Rebranded Realme V15? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X7 series comprising the standard Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro is set to make a debut on February 4 in India. Ahead of the launch, the Flipkart availability of both smartphones has also been confirmed. Numerous leaks and rumors have been doing rounds revealing the design and specifications of the upcoming Realme flagship offerings.

The company will be hosting an online launch event for the new smartphones which will begin at 12:30 PM in the country. Ahead of the launch, a new leak is doing rounds which suggest the standard Realme X7 will bear similarities in terms of hardware as the Realme V15.

Is Realme X7 The Rebranded Realme V15?

The Realme X7 5G is listed on the official India website. The listing has detailed the key specifications which this handset will offer. And going by the looks of it, the device appears to be the rebadged Realme V15. Just for a refresher, the Realme V15 is also a new offering by the company which made its debut in the Chinese market earlier this month.

Now coming back to the Realme X7's specifications listed on the official website, the device will be backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor which also drives the Realme V15. The chipset comes with in-built 5G network support. Unfortunately, the website doesn't reveal the RAM and storage capacity of the handset.

The other features are also identified such as an FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The camera cutout is positioned on the top-left corner of the panel. The company will be sticking to the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the optics, the Realme X7 5G will also have three rear cameras as the Realme V15. The device will come with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping. The official listing also suggests Android 10 OS wrapped around Realme UI skin. The device will have a 4,300 mAh battery with 50W fast charging tech. Besides the spec-sheet, the identical design also hints at the Realme X7 5G to be the rebranded V15.

